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Scientists Reject Trump’s Canada Wildfire Claims, Blame Climate Crisis
By Staff, Agencies
Scientists have pushed back against US Presidednt Donald Trump’s accusations that Canada is "poisoning" US air with wildfire smoke, calling the remarks a political “blame game” that ignores the role of climate change.
Trump claimed Canadian wildfires were sending polluted air into the United States and suggested Canada should pay damages or face tariffs.
The comments came as smoke from hundreds of fires affected parts of both countries, including major US cities.
Experts said the severe wildfires are driven primarily by rising temperatures, prolonged drought and climate change rather than poor forest management.
They warned that measures promoted by Trump, such as “raking” forests, would not address the conditions fueling large-scale fires.
Climate scientists argued that the fires are part of a broader global trend linked to fossil fuel-driven warming, noting that smoke moves across borders in both directions. They said meaningful action requires addressing climate change rather than assigning blame between countries.
Canada has seen millions of acres burned this season, with thousands evacuated from affected communities. Researchers warned that increasingly extreme wildfire events will continue without stronger efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a hotter climate.
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