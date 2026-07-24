IRG Announces Amazon Strike, Says US Losses Mount

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] said Friday that it had destroyed the remaining building of an Amazon data center and a large ammunition depot at an American military base as part of its ongoing operations targeting American military assets in the region.

According to the IRG, the 27th wave of Operation Nasr 2, targeted the remaining structure of an Amazon data center, which plays a primary role in completing intelligence for the United States military.

In a statement, the IRG said, "The fighters of Islam, in the 27th wave of Operation Nasr 2, in completion of their previous operation against the data intelligence center of the American company Amazon, which plays the main role in completing the intelligence of the US child-killing army, targeted and destroyed the remaining building of this center.”

It further added that "punitive operations" by its fighters are continuing.

In a separate statement, the IRG said it launched heavy drones at the US Ali Al-Salem base, destroying a large ammunition depot, striking personnel barracks, and reported several US troops were killed and wounded.

The IRG also denounced Washington for concealing the true toll of the war, saying the US military has suffered hundreds of fatalities and many more wounded over the past five months.

It further pointed to the reported daily medical evacuation of injured troops to a US hospital in Germany as evidence and called on American media to investigate the war's actual human and financial costs.

Earlier, the US launched attacks on 16 Iranian cities, marking the 13th consecutive night of strikes, with explosions reported across the country. Iranian officials said several civilians were injured in Bandar Abbas, while four people lost their lives and five others were injured near Ahvaz. Meanwhile, the IRG said it intercepted and destroyed a US Tomahawk cruise missile over Kahnuj before it reached its target.