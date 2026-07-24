Translated by Al-Ahed News, sepahnews.ir

In a warning addressed to people living in countries hosting US military forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] accused the United States of violating the agreement to end the war, escalating attacks against civilians, and using urban areas for military purposes. The IRG urged civilians to keep their distance from locations where American personnel are present.

The Public Relations Department of the IRG issued Statement No. 49 regarding Op. Nasr 2:

In the name of God, the Breaker of tyrants

{And fight them until there is no more Fitnah (disbelief and polytheism)}

To the honorable people of the countries hosting American military bases in the region,

Five months ago, the child-killing American regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against us, without any logical justification or legal basis. It began by assassinating one of the world's foremost religious scholars and political leaders, while at the same time martyring 168 innocent schoolchildren.

After forty days of victorious resistance, and despite having the capability to continue the war with full force, we chose, in the spirit of restraint, to sit down with these criminals at the negotiating table and sign a memorandum of understanding to end the war, in the hope of restoring peace to the region.

Yet the criminal and predatory nature of the United States quickly revealed itself. From the very first days of the agreement, it violated its commitments, resumed hostilities, and ultimately renounced the understanding altogether on July 12, reigniting the war.

Now, thirteen days after the resumption of hostilities, the signs of America's defeat have once again become apparent. The enemy has realized that it cannot overcome our Armed Forces through military confrontation. Rather than accepting that reality, it has resorted to war crimes in an attempt to break the deadlock, targeting bridges, fishing ports, civilian boats and barges, passing vehicles and railway infrastructure, resulting in the martyring of innocent civilians.

Yesterday, those crimes reached a new level when Arbaeen pilgrims were martyred and wounded near the Iraqi border, further exposing the true nature of this enemy.

As these crimes continue and those responsible will inevitably face retribution, many officers and soldiers of the aggressor US military have abandoned their bases out of fear of the fighters of Islam. Instead, they have begun using buildings inside cities as covert locations from which to conduct their operations.

Accordingly, we warn all citizens in countries where American forces are stationed to remain at least 500 meters away from any buildings or locations being used to conceal or accommodate US military personnel, in order to ensure their safety.

We also call upon the public to report any newly identified locations used by the occupying American forces through the official Telegram account of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Public Relations Department, @sepahnewsiradmin, or via the “Contact Us” section on the Sepah News website.

{O you who believe! If you help (in the cause of) Allah, He will help you, and make your foothold firm.}