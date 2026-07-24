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Iranian Armed Forces Issue Urgent Warning to Residents Across Several Arab States

Iranian Armed Forces Issue Urgent Warning to Residents Across Several Arab States
folder_openIran access_time 4 hours ago
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Translated by Al-Ahed News

In an urgent warning, the Iranian Armed Forces called on citizens and residents in several Arab countries to stay away from US military locations and American-linked facilities and properties, citing concerns for their safety.

The Iranian Armed Forces issued the following statement:

To all citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Syria:

For your own safety, we urge you to immediately stay away from military, security and defense facilities, as well as areas where US forces are stationed. Do not approach any location witnessing military movements or heightened security activity.

We also call on you to remain at least 500 meters away from concealed or temporary accommodation sites used by US military personnel.

These locations include American hotels, American banks, American companies, high-rise buildings, properties owned by the Trump family and investments associated with them.

Iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates

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