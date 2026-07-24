IRG: 27th Wave of Op. Nasr 2 Targeted US Base in Jordan and Military Assets in Erbil

Translated by Al-Ahed News

According to the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], the 27th wave of Operation Nasr 2 targeted a US military base in Jordan as well as American military assets in Erbil. The IRG said the strikes destroyed military equipment, damaged fighter aircraft, and inflicted casualties among US personnel.

The Public Relations Department of the IRG issued Statement No. 49 regarding Op. Nasr 2: