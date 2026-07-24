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IRG: 27th Wave of Op. Nasr 2 Targeted US Base in Jordan and Military Assets in Erbil
Translated by Al-Ahed News
According to the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], the 27th wave of Operation Nasr 2 targeted a US military base in Jordan as well as American military assets in Erbil. The IRG said the strikes destroyed military equipment, damaged fighter aircraft, and inflicted casualties among US personnel.
The Public Relations Department of the IRG issued Statement No. 49 regarding Op. Nasr 2:
In the name of God, the Breaker of tyrants
{And fight them until there is no more Fitnah (disbelief and polytheism)}
To the great and selfless people of Islamic Iran,
Your exemplary steadfastness continues to make the truth shine more clearly before the world while leaving oppression and global arrogance increasingly isolated. It strengthens the resolve of the fighters on the path to final victory and deepens the despair of the enemies of humanity.
Your devoted sons in the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, continuing their punitive operations, launched the 27th wave of Operation Nasr 2 under the blessed codename “O Abu Saleh Al-Mahdi, Adrikni [come to my aid].”
In another devastating strike against the US military base in Al-Azraq, Jordan, our forces inflicted significant damage on several fighter aircraft and destroyed a facility housing American soldiers, killing and wounding a number of those inside.
The child-killing American regime continues to deceive both its own people and the international community by concealing the true number of its casualties. We therefore call on research institutions and media organizations to conduct independent, on-the-ground investigations into the extent of these losses.
In another surprise operation, the fighters of Islam destroyed a Patriot air defense system and an American surveillance balloon in Erbil, while also striking a location used to house what we describe as American terrorists.
Should the unlawful and oppressive American regime persist in its aggression, it will face responses of a different nature.
{Victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty, the All-Wise.}
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