Hezbollah Statement Mourning International Activist Kozo Okamoto

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah mourns the international fighter Kozo Okamoto (Ahmad al-Yabani), one of the heroes of the heroic operation at Lod Airport, who passed away yesterday, Thursday, in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

He was the revolutionary who transcended the boundaries of identity, affiliation, and geography on the path of his struggle for the foremost humanitarian cause, the Palestinian cause, and the wounded former prisoner who made immense sacrifices in support of the Palestinian people.

The late Kozo Okamoto embodied the model of the revolutionary human being who believed in humanitarian values and the values of freedom and justice in confronting tyranny, oppression, and racism. Through his struggle, he affirmed that the Palestinian cause will remain the compass and the cause of the free people of the world, and that there is no excuse for any human being, regardless of how different his affiliation may be or how distant his borders are, to refrain from standing alongside the oppressed in confronting occupation and injustice, and supporting rightful and just causes.

As we extend our deepest condolences to his family, his comrades, and those who loved him, and to our brothers in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, we ask Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy, and that his legacy of struggle may remain a model from which the free people of the world draw inspiration for the meanings of freedom, justice, and resistance to the forces of arrogance.