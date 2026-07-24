Hezbollah Statement Condemning the Massacre in Tal Village, South of Nablus

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah condemns the criminal massacre committed by the Zionist terrorist entity against the residents of the village of Tal, south of Nablus, who rose up and came out with great bravery and courage to confront the gangs of usurping settlers in defense of their land and property.

This direct aggression against unarmed civilians, accompanied by field executions carried out at point-blank range, once again exposes the deeply rooted criminal nature of this terrorist entity against the Palestinian people and all the peoples of our region.

The enemy’s continued settlement policies, its attempts to legitimize settlement outposts, confiscate Palestinian land, seize it, and demolish their homes, constitute a blatant violation of international law and all international conventions and resolutions.

The continued silence of the international community and its inability to put an end to these ongoing crimes encourages the enemy to expand the scope of its terrorism, escalate its aggression, and continue shedding the blood of the Palestinian people.

As Hezbollah salutes the steadfast and uprising residents of the village of Tal, it commends this heroic confrontation, and the courageous fedayeen youth who, with rare bravery, succeeded in seizing the weapon of one of the attacking settlers, killing one of them and wounding others.

It affirms that the occupation and its criminal settlers will not be able to break the determination of the Palestinian people, and that the enemy’s terrorism will only increase this people’s steadfastness and determination to continue defending their rights, their land, and their holy sites.