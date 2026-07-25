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NYT: Trump Swapped Planes over Assassination Fears

NYT: Trump Swapped Planes over Assassination Fears
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By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump abruptly switched planes after leaving a NATO summit in Turkey this month following reports of a supposed Iranian plot to kill him, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump flew out of Ankara aboard the older Air Force One instead of the new Qatari-donated Boeing 747-8, which lacks the same defensive capabilities, according to the NYT. Officials reportedly believed there was a credible threat from “Iranian proxy forces” against the president’s life.

The switch coincided with reports that “Israel” had shared intelligence with the US suggesting Iran was planning to target Trump. Some US officials, however, believed “Israel” was trying to provoke Trump into intensifying strikes against Iran, the NYT said.

Trump later claimed he was on Iran’s hit list and warned that thousands of missiles would be fired at the country if it attempted to assassinate him.

Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed this month to avenge the martyrdom of, late leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and other martyrs without mentioning Trump by name. Many protesters in Iran, however, called for Trump’s death during funeral processions.

This comes as truce collapsed this month as the US resumed strikes on Iran.

Iran war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates

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