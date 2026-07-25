Yemeni SABA Chief Warns of ’Significant’ Response: Blockade For Blockade, Ports For Ports

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Yemen's SABA News Agency, Nasser al-Amer, said Saturday that Sana'a is preparing a significant response to the Saudi aggression against the country.

"The Yemeni response to Saudi escalation will be significant," Al-Amer said, adding that "Forcing the Yemeni people to surrender is impossible, and the Saudi side must lift the blockade."

Amer's warning comes as the Saudi Civil Defense service issued an early warning air raid notice in Jazan.

Overnight on Saturday, Yemen launched retaliatory strikes targeting the Saudi Aramco facility in Jazan's industrial area. Reports also noted explosions being heard near the Khamis Mushait air base.

Ansarullah's Political Bureau condemned the Saudi attack on civilian facilities in the Hodeidah province and Kamaran Island that occurred around midnight.

The bureau warned that Riyadh's direct attacks on Yemen represent a dangerous escalation, adding that Saudi Arabia is attempting to make amends for its military and political failures by targeting the foundations of life for the Yemeni people.

It noted that the targeting of civilian sites in Yemen is a "blatant violation" that places the international community in the face of a moral and legal responsibility.

The latest attacks "will not pass without a response," Ansarullah's Political Bureau said in a statement, noting that the deterrence equation established by the Yemeni people, leadership, and armed forces became "clear and firmly established."

It further noted that "blockade for blockade, ports for ports, and escalation for escalation" would remain the response, warning Riyadh that continued aggression would only bring further losses to those carrying it out.

Yemen's SABA reported that a woman was injured in the strikes on Kamaran Island. At the same time, another source at Yemen's Defense Ministry in Sanaa said Yemeni air defenses forced several Saudi military formations to leave Yemeni airspace.

For its part, Saudi Arabia claimed that the targets were a "legitimate" response to Yemen's retaliatory strikes.