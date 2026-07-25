US Pulls Aircraft from Key Gulf Bases Following Iranian Retaliatory Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has withdrawn warplanes and other military equipment from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates [UAE] following Iranian retaliatory strikes targeting US military positions in the region.

According to a report published by Fars News Agency on Friday, recent satellite imagery indicates that both military installations have been largely cleared of US aircraft and other military assets.

Fars said Sentinel-2 satellite images show that US military aircraft previously stationed at Al Dhafra Air Base were removed from the facility within days. According to the agency, five American military aircraft visible at the base three days earlier no longer appeared in the latest imagery, suggesting a rapid withdrawal of key assets.

The agency also reported that satellite images indicate Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in West Asia, has likewise been largely evacuated.

Located south of Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Air Base hosts the US Air Force's 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and serves as a major hub for reconnaissance missions, aerial refueling operations, and regional air combat missions.

Al Udeid Air Base, situated west of Doha, hosts the forward headquarters of US Central Command [CENTCOM] and the US Air Force's 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, making it one of Washington's principal command, logistics, and operational centers in the region.

According to the report, both Al Dhafra and Al Udeid played central roles during the US-”Israeli” military aggression against Iran and were used to support operations after the conflict resumed earlier this month.

The latest phase of the conflict began on February 28, when US and “Israeli” forces launched large-scale strikes on Iranian territory.

Iran responded with daily missile and drone operations targeting US and “Israeli” military assets across the region while closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and the United States later signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] on June 17 aimed at ending the war across all fronts.

However, following renewed US military aggression in recent days, Tehran resumed missile and drone strikes against US military assets in the region and once again closed the Strait of Hormuz.