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Iran Declares New Battlefield Equation after US Aggression: Death for Death
By Staff, Agencies
The commander of Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi declared a new battlefield equation amid Iran’s retaliatory operations against US military targets, warning that every Iranian citizen martyred in American attacks would be matched by the death of a US service member.
As Iran continues its retaliatory strikes against US bases and assets in the region Abdollahi warned of a new and definitive battlefield rule.
“The rule whose operational viability we had previously proven to the enemy has, from this moment onward, become the definitive and officially declared equation governing the battlefield: For every proud citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran who is martyred, one American servicemember will be sent to hell,” the senior commander said in a message.
“We have prepared free, one-way tickets straight to hell for you," Major General Abdollahi reminded the US enemy.
The warning came as the US military continued its aerial attacks against Iran for 13 consecutive nights, targeting civilian sites in a blatant war crime.
In response, Iranian Armed Forces have launched heavy reprisal attacks against strategic American targets across West Asia.
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