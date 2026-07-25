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“Israeli” Forces Detain Dozens of Palestinians in Sweeping West Bank Raids

“Israeli” Forces Detain Dozens of Palestinians in Sweeping West Bank Raids
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By Staff, Agencies

At least 48 Palestinians were detained on Saturday as the “Israeli” army carried out widespread raids across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian media.

The official Voice of Palestine radio reported that more than 40 young Palestinian men were arrested during an ongoing raid on the town of Tell, west of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

According to the broadcaster, “Israeli” forces seized a Palestinian home and converted it into a field interrogation center while carrying out extensive raids on houses throughout the town after surrounding it from all directions.

The large-scale operation follows an order issued on Friday by “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “Israeli” War Minister Israel Katz to launch a broad military campaign across Palestinian towns and villages in the occupied West Bank after an operation near the illegal “Havat Gilad” settlement that killed two “Israeli” soldiers and wounded three others.

Following the order, “Israeli” settlers attacked several Palestinian communities in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to Palestinian homes and other property, according to local sources and witnesses.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said four Palestinians were martyred on Friday during a joint attack by “Israeli” settlers and “Israeli” forces on the town of Tell.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that “Israeli” forces carried out pre-dawn raids in the city of Jenin and a number of surrounding towns and villages across the governorate.

According to local sources cited by WAFA, occupation forces searched multiple Palestinian homes and detained five Palestinians, while military operations continued in several areas of the governorate.

In a separate operation, “Israeli” forces also detained three Palestinians in the Bethlehem governorate.

The latest raids are part of an ongoing escalation across the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians continue to face frequent military incursions, mass arrests and attacks by “Israeli” settlers under the protection of occupation forces.

Israel Palestine westbank

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Last Update: 25-07-2026 Hour: 11:21 Beirut Timing

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