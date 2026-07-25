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Araghchi, Wang Address Hormuz Security

Araghchi, Wang Address Hormuz Security
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader region stems from United States violations and Washington's disruption of Iran's commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum.

Speaking during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Kyrgyzstan, Araghchi said Washington's actions had undermined the implementation of the memorandum's provisions, particularly Article 5, and stressed that Tehran remains committed to defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security.

He further condemned attacks on Iran's vital infrastructure, saying Iran had demonstrated seriousness in diplomacy while remaining determined to prevent the use of the Strait of Hormuz as a means of threatening its security.

Meanwhile, Wang Yi stressed that restoring peace and stability in West Asia requires greater regional trust and cooperation, reaffirming Beijing's readiness to support such efforts.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral ties, regional and international developments, and underscored the need to deepen the Tehran-Beijing strategic partnership while expanding cooperation through the SCO and BRICS.

Separately, Araghchi also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral cooperation, coordination within the SCO and BRICS, and regional developments following renewed US violations of the MoU.

During the talks, Araghchi said the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz was a direct result of US actions and thanked Moscow for condemning the US and "Israeli" aggression against Iran, while Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's support for regional confidence-building and security mechanisms based on cooperation among regional states.

Additionally, Araghchi also met Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev, welcoming the SCO foreign ministers' condemnation of the war of aggression against Iran and urging the international community to uphold the UN Charter and international law.

For his part, Kulubaev reaffirmed support for Iran's active role in the SCO and expressed hope for closer cooperation during Kyrgyzstan's presidency of the bloc.

Iran strait of hormuz China gulf sco war on iran brics wang yi UnitedStates IranUSMemorandum

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Last Update: 25-07-2026 Hour: 04:59 Beirut Timing

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