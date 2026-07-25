US Push For Kurdish Front In War Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Washington is reportedly pressuring Iraq's Kurdistan Region leadership to join the war against Iran, threatening the region's political arrangement if it refuses to comply.

In response, Iran warned Kurdistan Region leaders against involvement in the war or support for separatist groups, saying any participation would draw a direct response.

The warning reportedly extended to the possibility of Iranian ground forces entering the Kurdistan Region of Iraq if its leadership becomes involved in the war.

The warnings came amid ongoing US aggression against the Islamic Republic and increased efforts by Tehran to secure its borders, particularly after Iranian authorities thwarted several attempts to smuggle weapons across the country's northwestern borders.

Iranian operations following the resumption of US attacks have also targeted positions belonging to Iranian separatist groups in Sulaymaniyah, according to Al Mayadeen.

Previously, US President Donald Trump had spoken publicly on multiple occasions following the start of the aggression against Iran in February about sending weapons to Kurdish groups along Iran's northwestern borders and encouraging them to fight against the Islamic Republic.

Earlier in March, Trump said that he supports Kurdish forces launching operations against Iran during an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

“I think it’s wonderful that they want to do that, I’d be all for it,” Trump said.

When asked if the US would provide or had offered air cover for any Kurdish offensive, Trump said, “I can’t tell you that,” but added that the goal for the Kurdish forces would be "to win."

"If they're ​going to do that, that's good," Trump added.

Trump later expressed frustration over the Kurds' failure to respond to his calls, while noting that Kurdish groups had retained US-supplied weapons without using them against the Islamic Republic.