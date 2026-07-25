UN Secretary General Guterres Visits Damascus for First Time Since 2009

By Staff, Agencies

UN Secretary General António Guterres arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Saturday, marking the first visit by a UN chief to the country since 2009, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA].

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani welcomed Guterres and the accompanying UN delegation upon their arrival at Damascus International Airport.

The visit is the first by a UN secretary-general since former UN chief Ban Ki-moon traveled to Damascus in 2009.

Guterres is expected to remain in Syria for several days, although the UN has not released a detailed itinerary for the visit. During his stay, he is expected to hold talks with senior Syrian officials, including President Ahmad Al-Sharaa – previously known as Abu Mohammad Al-Julani.

The agenda also includes a visit to the UN Disengagement Observer Force [UNDOF] in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, where Guterres is expected to review the mission's work in monitoring the ceasefire arrangements with “Israel.”

Earlier this week, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that Guterres would travel to Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government and meet with several senior officials.

The visit marks a significant development in relations between the United Nations and Syria following the end of the country’s war in 2024. It signals the beginning of a new phase of political engagement at the highest level between Damascus and the UN and reflects Syria’s gradual return to direct dialogue within the international community.