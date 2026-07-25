IOF Continues Attacks on South Lebanon, Burns and Demolishes Homes in Bint Jbeil

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] carried out multiple attacks across southern Lebanon on Saturday, including the burning and demolition of homes in the Bint Jbeil area, as Lebanese political authorities continue direct negotiations with “Israel” under US sponsorship over a so-called “framework agreement.”

According to local reports, the IOF burned and demolished several homes in the Saf Al-Hawa area of Bint Jbeil city and along the road leading to the village of Aynata on Saturday morning. The attacks were described as part of an ongoing campaign of destruction targeting frontline villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

On Friday evening, the IOF also carried out an explosion in the area between the villages of Meiss Al-Jabal and Houla.

In the Tyre district, the IOF conducted another detonation in the village of Majdal Zoun. According to the report, the explosion coincided with heavy machine-gun fire near a Lebanese army position located between the villages of Majdal Zoun and Al-Mansouri.

The latest attacks come as Lebanon’s political leadership continues direct negotiations with “Israel” under US mediation, with discussions centered on a proposed “framework agreement.”

Earlier, on July 22, the IOF carried out an explosion near the town of Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district. The occupation forces also launched two airstrikes on the area between Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district, while an “Israeli” drone reportedly dropped a sound bomb over Mansouri.

On July 20, the “Israeli” army carried out a major explosion in Kfar Tebnit, with the blast reportedly heard across the Nabatieh region.

Lebanese sources said the continued attacks constitute a violation of the “ceasefire” and the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, which calls for an end to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.

According to the latest figures released by the Emergency Operations Center at Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, the cumulative toll from the expanded “Israeli” aggression between March 2 and July 20 has reached 4,328 martyrs and 12,230 wounded.

Lebanese Education and Higher Education Minister Rima Karami also said that invading “Israeli” forces looted and destroyed three schools in southern Lebanon. Speaking on July 18, Karami said occupation forces raided the schools, stole their contents, planted explosives inside the buildings and then demolished them.