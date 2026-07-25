’Israeli’ Settler Violence Injures 8 Palestinians in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Eight Palestinians, including six wounded by live ammunition, were injured after "Israeli" settlers attacked the village of Farata, east of Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The attack came amid a wider escalation of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] raids and settler violence across the West Bank, according to local reports.

Meanwhile, IOF stormed several areas, including the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Areeha, Kober near Ramallah, and the towns of Yabad and Zababdeh in Jenin, as well as villages near Tulkarm and Nablus.

In a separate incident, settlers also attacked Palestinian homes in the village of Urif south of Nablus, while residents of Tell village reported a raid by armed settlers that sparked confrontations with local Palestinians.

According to circulating footage, heavily armed "Israeli" settlers, some carrying assault rifles and accompanied by IOF, advanced toward Palestinian-owned land and residential areas before a violent confrontation erupted.

The footage repeatedly showed settlers attacking unarmed Palestinian residents, including children, with some seen beating individuals and opening fire during the assault, as chaotic scenes unfolded with residents attempting to defend themselves and seek safety.

It further showed armed settlers, protected by IOF, are seen pointing guns at unarmed Palestinians before one individual managed to seize a rifle to defend himself while being assaulted.

During the raid, IOF opened fire, martyring at least four Palestinians and wounding four others, including three critically, while one "Israeli" officer was killed and three other "Israelis" were injured, according to the footage and "Israeli" media reports.

The footage also appears to show settlers present during the attack, with some heard shouting and cheering as gunfire rang out, highlighting the presence of minors amid the violence that left multiple Palestinians dead and others critically wounded.