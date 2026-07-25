Al-Quds Brigades: West Bank Resistance Surge is ’Natural Response’

By Staff, Agencies

The military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Al-Quds Brigades, said Saturday, the rise in Resistance operations across the West Bank is a natural response to the oppression carried out by "Israeli" occupation.

"The escalation of heroic operations in the occupied West Bank is a natural and deterrent response to the ongoing Zionist violations against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, our detainees, and our people in the West Bank and Gaza," the group said in a statement.

The Brigades said that aggressive measures announced by the criminal enemy entity, including demolishing the homes of martyrs' families, expanding acts of aggression, and accelerating settlement expansion projects, would only lead to further escalation and Resistance.

The group also noted that "choosing the appropriate place and time remains a binding decision for every Palestinian fighter to respond to this criminal enemy and its settler herds".

In the statement, the Al-Quds Brigades saluted the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank for facing Zionist assaults with valor, affirming their steadfast will to protect their land and property and preserve their existence. The group also offered prayers for the martyrs, particularly the Resistance Fighter Sheikh Farouk Ramadan.

The Brigades called on Palestinians everywhere to "strengthen national unity and intensify efforts to confront the Zionist enemy's schemes and ambitions in every inch of Palestine, until God fulfills His promise of victory and imminent liberation."

The statement came after a shooting operation near Nablus carried out on Friday resulted in the killing of a major, a battery commander in the 411th Battalion of the Artillery Corps' 282nd Fire Brigade, and a soldier in the 8119th Battalion of the 16th "Jerusalem" Brigade, according to "Israeli" media reports.

Footage from Tel showed armed "Israeli" settlers, accompanied by IOF, attacking Palestinian residents and homes, with civilians beaten and gunfire exchanged.

Palestinian officials said four Palestinians were martyred and four others wounded by occupation and settler fire, while reports said a Palestinian youth seized an officer's weapon and opened fire, resulting in the deaths of two "Israeli" soldiers.