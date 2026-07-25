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LUCAS: The US Drone Designed to Hunt Iranian Air Defense Systems

LUCAS: The US Drone Designed to Hunt Iranian Air Defense Systems
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

The Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System [LUCAS] is a US loitering munition developed to carry out precision strikes against high-value targets, including air defense systems. Here’s a look at its key capabilities.

LUCAS: The US Drone Designed to Hunt Iranian Air Defense Systems

 

Iran drones UnitedStates

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