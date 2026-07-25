Overnight Russia-Ukraine Attacks Leave Three Dead, Several Injured

By Staff, Agencies

Russia and Ukraine exchanged overnight aerial attacks into Saturday, with both sides reporting casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure, and intercepted drones and missiles.

Ukrainian authorities said two people were killed in Russia’s attack on the Sumy region, where civilian infrastructure, warehouses and vehicles sustained damage, according to regional officials. Another person lost their life after shelling struck the central district of Kherson early Saturday morning.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched two guided missiles and 157 drones overnight, claiming that 128 aerial threats were intercepted or neutralized across northern, southern, eastern and central parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Russia said Ukrainian strikes injured five people in the Rostov region during what regional officials described as a large-scale air assault. Authorities said air defense systems intercepted drones and missiles, though falling debris damaged civilian property and ignited several fires.

In the neighboring Belgorod region, one person was injured after a Ukrainian strike hit a commercial building. Officials also reported that another attack caused a fire at an apartment building, which was later brought under control.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses destroyed 328 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, Crimea and the Sea of Azov. It also stated that Russian forces carried out precision strikes on what it described as military-related facilities at Ukrainian ports.

According to the ministry, attacks targeted port infrastructure in Mykolaiv, Odesa and Izmail, including a cargo vessel allegedly unloading military supplies, fuel storage facilities and a warehouse containing military equipment.

Separately, Ukrainian media, citing Telegram channels, reported that another logistics center belonging to Russian online retailer Wildberries was targeted in Yekaterinburg. Regional Governor Denis Pasler said air defenses repelled the drone attack, but debris caused a fire covering about 300 square meters in a parking area. He said there were no injuries or infrastructure damage.

Wildberries said its logistics complex was not damaged and that employees had been evacuated under pre-planned safety measures. The company added that operations were temporarily suspended and are expected to resume shortly.

The reported strike follows a series of recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Wildberries logistics facilities in several Russian regions, including Tambov, Moscow, Stavropol, the St. Petersburg area and Simferopol in Crimea, causing disruption and reported casualties.