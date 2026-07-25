Tehran: EU Human Rights Criticism Expose ’Sheer Hypocrisy’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the European Union's human rights concerns over Iran as "sheer hypocrisy," criticizing remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Baghaei questioned how the EU's professed commitment to human rights could be reconciled with its provision of logistical and technical support for deadly attacks "deliberately targeting the Iranian people, including civilians and vital national infrastructure," according to the statement.

The spokesman noted that the EU has refrained from condemning "the most obvious war crimes" and has not expressed any sympathy for Iranian children killed by the United States and "Israeli" bombs and missiles, "the execution of which has been made possible by European logistical and technical support."

Baghaei concluded by saying that this stance "is not just a loss of credibility, but a trivialization of evil and the most obvious form of hypocrisy."

On July 24, 2026, the European Union imposed new restrictive measures on five Iranian judges and a leading figure of an Iranian cyber group, citing alleged "serious human rights violations".

The sanctioned judges serve on Iran's regional courts in addition to Nima Salehi, founder of the Ashiyane cyber group, which the bloc said cooperates closely with Iran's Cyber Police [FATA] and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG].

The EU accused the group of carrying out cyberattacks against domestic opponents and foreign institutions.

The new designations bring the EU's Iran human rights sanctions regime to 269 individuals and 53 entities. The measures include asset freezes, travel bans within the EU, and a prohibition on providing funds or economic resources to those listed.

This comes amid continued US aggression on Iran, which has claimed lives of hundreds of civilians and targeted significant civilian infrastructure including bridges and desalination plants.

The US launched a new wave of attacks on Iran for the 13th consecutive night, striking 16 cities, including Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, and Tehran, according to Iranian reports. The strikes claimed civilians, caused power disruptions, and damage, while Iran's IRG said it intercepted and destroyed a US Tomahawk missile over Kerman Province.