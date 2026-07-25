Yemeni Armed Forces: Jizan and Yanbu Aramco Facilities Targeted in Response to Saudi Airstrikes
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced two large-scale military operations targeting sensitive Aramco facilities in Jizan and Yanbu with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.
The statement said the strikes were carried out in response to the Saudi airstrikes on Hodeida and Kamaran Island and reaffirmed that the maritime blockade imposed on Saudi Arabia would remain in place.
The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:
In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful
{That [is so]. And whoever responds [to injustice] with the equivalent of that with which he was harmed and then is tyrannized - Allah will surely aid him. Indeed, Allah is Pardoning and Forgiving.} – [Quran 22:60]
The Saudi enemy regime has once again intensified its blockade against the Yemeni people and committed a new violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen by launching a series of unjust and criminal airstrikes last night against the city and port of Hodeida and Kamaran Island.
Those raids caused material damage and inflicted suffering on our people. Our air defenses engaged formations of enemy aircraft after they violated our airspace and prevented them from carrying out further crimes against our great nation.
In response to this blatant act of aggression, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two qualitative military operations.
The first operation targeted sensitive facilities belonging to Aramco in Jizan, using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones.
The second operation targeted sensitive Aramco facilities in Yanbu with a combination of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.
By the grace of Allah, both operations successfully achieved their objectives, with the strikes hitting their designated targets directly and with precision.
This latest escalation demonstrates the Saudi enemy’s determination to continue its blockade of our people and its repeated violations of our country’s sovereignty. Such aggression is unacceptable, and our free, faithful and steadfast people will confront it with unwavering resolve and strength.
We in the Yemeni Armed Forces, placing our trust in Allah, remain fully committed to fulfilling our honorable and national duty to defend our beloved homeland and our proud people, the people of faith, wisdom, Islam and Arab identity. This criminal enemy will find nothing from us but resistance and confrontation. We stand on the side of truth, while it stands on the side of falsehood, and falsehood is destined to perish.
We further affirm that the maritime blockade imposed on the Saudi enemy remains in effect in response to its aggression and its unjust blockade, which has continued for twelve years.
We will not hesitate to expand our operations or escalate our measures in accordance with developments on the ground in the coming hours and days, in line with the principle of “blockade for blockade, escalation for escalation.”
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs, the Best Protector, and the Best Supporter.
Long live Yemen, free, dignified, and independent.
Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of this Ummah.
Sanaa – 11 Safar 1448 AH
Corresponding to July 25, 2026
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces