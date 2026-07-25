Yemeni Armed Forces: Jizan and Yanbu Aramco Facilities Targeted in Response to Saudi Airstrikes

Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced two large-scale military operations targeting sensitive Aramco facilities in Jizan and Yanbu with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

The statement said the strikes were carried out in response to the Saudi airstrikes on Hodeida and Kamaran Island and reaffirmed that the maritime blockade imposed on Saudi Arabia would remain in place.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement: