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Yemen Blockade Hits 3 Saudi Vessels, Forces 16 To Turn Back

Yemen Blockade Hits 3 Saudi Vessels, Forces 16 To Turn Back
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 9 hours ago
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By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] targeted three Saudi oil tankers in the past 48 hours, an exclusive source revealed.

The source added that the number of Saudi vessels turned back and barred from passage between last Monday and Sunday has reached 16.

Since Yemen imposed its naval blockade, the source noted, no Saudi oil tanker has crossed the Bab al-Mandab Strait in either direction.

The source confirmed that the ban on Saudi vessels remains in force and that the YAF will continue to deny passage to any Saudi vessel.

Earlier on Sunday, Yemeni air defenses shot down a Turkish-made Bayraktar Akinci reconnaissance drone belonging to "the Saudi enemy" while it was operating over al-Jawf province, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the YAF.

He further said the forces would confront any attempt to breach the country's sovereignty.

The YAF ended the 2022 truce after a Saudi strike on Sanaa Airport and imposed a naval blockade under a "blockade for blockade" equation, targeting Saudi-linked ships in the Red Sea and Aramco facilities in response to Saudi aggression.

Yemen ansarullah tankers saudi aramco naval blockade bab elmandeb strait SaudiArabia RedSea

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Last Update: 27-07-2026 Hour: 03:31 Beirut Timing

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