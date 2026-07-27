Brazil’s Lula: Trump Made Strategic Mistake with Tariffs

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Brazil are a strategic mistake that will harm the American economy, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has written in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

Last week, the US imposed an additional 12.5% tariff on Brazilian products on top of the previous 25%, potentially raising duties on some goods to 37.5%. According to Global Trade Alert, Brazil and Türkiye now share second place in terms of the scale of the tariffs Washington applies to them, behind China.

In an op-ed published on Sunday, Lula said he was “taken aback” by Trump’s initial announcement of 50% tariffs last year, which he described as politically motivated.

Highlighting the US trade surplus with Brazil, Lula argued that the tariffs would hurt American industries which are dependent on Brazilian imports, and make products including food, footwear, textiles, furniture, and auto parts more expensive for US consumers.

“Besides being unfair, the new tariffs are a strategic mistake: They will harm the US economy and the US partnership with Brazil,” Lula wrote.

He noted that Brazilian exports to the US have fallen to their lowest level since 1997, with bilateral trade down 12.8% from the same period last year. He warned that the tariffs would disrupt supply chains and prompt Brazilian companies to “replace their US suppliers with partners elsewhere.”

“Latin America and the Caribbean need neither aircraft carriers patrolling their waters nor punitive tariffs,” Lula wrote.

On Saturday, Brazil denied visas to two US State Department officials who had planned to visit the country and reportedly discuss its voting system ahead of the presidential election in October.

“Brazil’s destiny is for Brazilians alone to determine – without foreign interference or subservience,” Lula said.

In the October election, Lula is expected to face Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The elder Bolsonaro, a close ally of Trump, was sentenced to 27 years in prison last year for plotting a coup after losing his 2022 re-election bid. He has denied the charges as politically motivated.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that Brazil drop the legal proceedings against Bolsonaro, describing them as a “witch hunt.”