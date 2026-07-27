Leader Praises Hezbollah’s Resistance as Beacon for Oppressed Nations

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei praised Hezbollah for its unwavering resistance against the “Israeli” entity, describing the Lebanese movement’s steadfastness as an inspiring example for oppressed nations striving for freedom and justice.

In a message responding to a letter of renewed allegiance from Hezbollah, the Leader commended the Resistance movement for standing “like an unyielding rock” in the face of what he described as the “savage aggression” of “Israel” and its backers.

According to a statement released by the Leader’s office, Hezbollah’s resilience has become “an inspiring message for the free nations of the world” in their struggle against oppression, tyranny and Global Arrogance and its proxies.

Ayatollah Khamenei praised Hezbollah’s commanders and fighters for their steadfastness and sacrifices in defending the principles of the Islamic Resistance. He said their message reflected deep faith in the promises of the Holy Quran and continued the path established by Imam Khomeini and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The Leader stated that growing global dissatisfaction with the United States and the “Israeli” entity has left “no path forward except jihad and resistance,” expressing confidence that perseverance along this path would ultimately lead to the promised divine victory.

He also paid tribute to the Lebanese people, particularly the residents of southern Lebanon, praising their patience, sacrifices and unwavering support, which he said have played a vital role in strengthening the Resistance.

Reaffirming the Islamic Republic’s position, Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran considers supporting Hezbollah’s fighters a strategic responsibility. He added that preserving Lebanon’s territorial integrity and securing the complete and unconditional end to “Israeli” aggression remain the essential conditions for any agreement to end what he described as the war imposed by the United States and the “Israeli” entity.

The Leader also honored Hezbollah’s martyrs, including martyred Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying their sacrifices transformed the movement “from a sapling into a mighty tree” and elevated Lebanon’s standing throughout the Islamic world.

Concluding his message, Ayatollah Khamenei prayed for Hezbollah’s fighters, veterans, displaced families and the relatives of the martyrs, expressing hope that they would achieve ultimate victory.

The Leader’s remarks came in response to a pledge of allegiance from Hezbollah fighters, who reaffirmed their loyalty to Ayatollah Khamenei and pledged to continue the path of the Resistance. In their letter, they vowed to remain steadfast with “unwavering resolve,” continue the path of dignity, and fear no criticism “in the cause of Allah.”

The fighters also assured Ayatollah Khamenei that he would find in them “nothing but obedience, an unyielding will to achieve victory, and a love of martyrdom,” reaffirming their commitment to the Resistance and its leadership.