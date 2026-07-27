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Task Force 59: The US Special Unit Targeted by Iran in Bahrain
folder_openUnited States access_time 8 hours ago
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Infographic By Abir Qanso
Following Iran’s strike on the US military presence in Bahrain, attention has turned to Task Force 59—a specialized US naval unit at the forefront of artificial intelligence-driven maritime operations. Here’s what you need to know.
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