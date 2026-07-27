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Task Force 59: The US Special Unit Targeted by Iran in Bahrain

Task Force 59: The US Special Unit Targeted by Iran in Bahrain
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Infographic By Abir Qanso

Following Iran’s strike on the US military presence in Bahrain, attention has turned to Task Force 59—a specialized US naval unit at the forefront of artificial intelligence-driven maritime operations. Here’s what you need to know.

Task Force 59: The US Special Unit Targeted by Iran in Bahrain

 

Iran bahrain UnitedStates

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