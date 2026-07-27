AP: Pentagon Drops 4 Us Troop Deaths From Iran War Toll

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has shifted four United States troop deaths out of its official Iran war casualty count, reclassifying them under a newly established “Overseas Operations” category.

The change came after the Defense Casualty Analysis System [DCAS], which the Pentagon has repeatedly cited as its official source for military casualty figures, previously listed the deaths as part of the Iran war toll before revising the numbers.

The newly created category lists the four soldiers killed during renewed fighting, along with 207 wounded personnel.

The Associated Press reported that the changes have raised questions over how Washington is accounting for its military casualties amid growing domestic scrutiny over the war on Iran.

The Pentagon’s casualty database had previously listed 18 US troops killed and 482 wounded in the conflict before the figures were reduced to 14 killed and 420 wounded.

The changes appeared to exclude four service members killed after US aggression resumed following an earlier ceasefire arrangement between Washington and Tehran.

However, Pentagon officials described the revisions as temporary “data disruptions” rather than an attempt to conceal the growing human cost of the conflict, while continuing to frame the DCAS system as a source of transparency.

The four US troop deaths occurred after renewed US aggression against Iran following the collapse of a ceasefire, including a missile and drone strike on a US base in Jordan and a separate drone incident in Iraq.

The Pentagon has faced renewed scrutiny over the war on Iran transparency after limiting public updates on operations and casualties, with the reclassification of four troop deaths raising questions over how military losses are recorded.