Iran: We Won’t Allow US to Determine Time of War, Peace

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei vowed that the United States will not be allowed to determine the time of war and peace.

During his weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Baqaei was asked about the claim of Iran and the US’s response to Pakistan and Qatar’s plan for negotiations on ending the American war of aggression against Iran.

“I don’t know how you think they will manage the war, a war that was supposed to force Iran to surrender, but they have been stuck in a quagmire for 5 months,” he said, noting that “They are struggling in a situation that they themselves created with the Zionist entity.”

Baqaei further emphasized that “What is fundamental for us is national interests. Deciding on the issues of a country is not an equation with several unknowns. What is decisive for us is [Iran’s] security and national interests, and decisions about it are made in a specific process.”

He went on to say, “We will not allow the US to determine the time of war and peace, and we will defend ourselves for as long as necessary.”