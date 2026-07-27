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IOF Escalate Incursions Across Syria’s Quneitra, Daraa
By Staff, Agencies
The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] raided villages in Syria’s Quneitra and Daraa countryside, including Taranja, al-Aridah, and Maariyah, searching and ransacking residents’ homes, according to local sources.
Meanwhile, local sources in Daraa province said the IOF reopened roads in al-Aridah and Maariyah villages in the Yarmouk Basin area after residents had blocked them with stones, before conducting home searches in the area.
Earlier, the IOF advanced into Maariyah and al-Aridah in western Daraa, dropping warning leaflets against blocking roads, while detaining a Syrian youth during a separate incursion into al-Samdaniyah al-Gharbiyah in Quneitra.
In a related context, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to "Israeli" violations in Syria, urging adherence to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and saying the UN will submit a report on violations to the Security Council.
During his Damascus visit, Guterres also highlighted Syria’s humanitarian crisis and called for accountability for crimes committed during the conflict.
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