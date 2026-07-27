Poll Finds Most Americans Growing Frustrated with War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A new CBS News/YouGov poll indicates that most Americans are feeling increasingly frustrated and uncertain about the war on Iran, with many believing the conflict has become far more difficult than the Trump administration initially projected.

The survey, conducted between July 22 and 24 among 2,193 US adults, found that 58% of respondents described their outlook on the war as “uncertain,” while 57% said they felt “frustrated.” By comparison, only 19% expressed optimism, while 36% said they were pessimistic about the conflict.

According to the poll, 75% of those surveyed believe the war has been significantly harder than the administration expected, while just 4% said it has unfolded more easily than anticipated.

The findings also suggest that many Americans feel they are not receiving a clear or accurate picture of developments in the conflict. Respondents said they still lack an honest day-to-day account of events in the Strait of Hormuz, with many believing transparency has not improved despite months of fighting.

A majority of those surveyed also said President Donald Trump tends to present the situation more positively than it actually is, reflecting what the poll suggests is a growing credibility gap between the White House and the public.

Despite the administration’s continued push for additional concessions from Tehran, most respondents said they would rather see the war brought to an end than prolonged. Support for ending the conflict was especially strong among younger Americans, who were considerably more likely than those aged 65 and older to favor ending the fighting.

The poll also found that the collapse of the June memorandum of understanding—previously promoted by the administration as a diplomatic breakthrough—has further complicated public perceptions of the conflict.

On the economic front, half of respondents said rising gasoline prices have become either a difficulty or a serious hardship, with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz widely associated with higher fuel costs across the United States.

Those reporting the greatest financial strain from higher energy prices were also the most likely to oppose the military campaign. In addition, a large majority said their incomes have failed to keep pace with inflation, while most believe the administration has not done enough to address rising living costs.