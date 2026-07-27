Two Dead, Five Injured in Shooting at Seattle Center Festival

By Staff, Agencies

Two people were killed and five others were injured, including a toddler, in a mass shooting at Seattle Center on Sunday evening as thousands of people attended the annual Bite of Seattle food festival.

The shooting occurred at the 74-acre Seattle Center park complex, sending festivalgoers fleeing as gunfire erupted. Witnesses described scenes of panic, with crowds running for safety after hearing several loud bangs followed by what appeared to be rapid gunfire.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said Sunday night that one person had been taken into custody. Earlier reports had indicated that two individuals had been detained. The Seattle Police Department has not confirmed whether any additional suspects remain at large or released information about a possible motive.

A police spokesperson said officers were responding to the incident but was unable to provide further details at the time.

The Seattle Fire Department said emergency responders treated five injured victims at the scene before transporting them to local hospitals. Among those hurt was a 40-year-old woman who sustained minor injuries.

Harborview Medical Center confirmed it received four patients with gunshot wounds. A 56-year-old woman was listed in critical condition and underwent surgery, while the remaining patients were reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the shooting and urged the public to avoid the area northwest of downtown Seattle as the investigation continues.