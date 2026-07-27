Iran’s Army Vows Crushing Response to Any New Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army reiterated that it will continue on the path of protecting and safeguarding the independence and territorial integrity of the country against enemies.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Army said that “Iran’s glorious Army and other armed forces have shown the world their inherent authority, born of national zeal and faith in the promise of divine victory, through their epic actions in the 12-day war [in June 2025], the Ramadan war [that began with US and ‘Israeli’ aggression on February 28, 2026], and the Battle of Hormuz”.

The Iranian Army further underlined that “As always, the Army stands at the forefront of defending the territorial integrity of the country, the sacred Islamic Republic system, and the Iranian nation, targeting the depth of the enemy’s front [if it takes any move against Iran].”

The statement added: “The world is witness to the fact that the proud and powerful sons of Iran in the Army and other armed forces… are ready to confront any enemy in every corner of this epic land.”

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran went on to say that it stands with open eyes, prepared, and more vigilant than ever against any threat and conspiracy of the enemies, and emphasizes that it will not fail even an iota in the path of protecting and safeguarding the independence and territorial integrity of the Islamic homeland, and will respond to the aggressions of the enemies with more severe and devastating strikes.