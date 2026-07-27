Dr Congo: Ebola Cases Top 3200

By Staff, Agencies

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DR Congo] has reached 3200, the country’s government reported.

The latest official data shows that 1,405 people have died, putting the overall case fatality rate at 43.9%. At the same time, 571 patients have recovered, while 773 people remain in isolation or are hospitalized.

The outbreak has now spread across 48 health zones in five provinces.

Ituri remains the epicenter of the outbreak, accounting for 28 affected health zones. North Kivu has reported cases in 11 health zones. South Kivu currently has only one affected zone, where officials say no new confirmed infections have been detected for 60 days and surveillance continues. Cases have also been recorded in five health zones in Haut-Uele and three in Tshopo.

The health authorities added that additional medical teams, laboratories, and healthcare facilities are being deployed in Ituri, while contact tracing, border screening, and community awareness campaigns are being expanded to curb further transmission.

Outside DR Congo, Uganda has recorded 20 confirmed Ebola infections, including two deaths and 18 recoveries, according to official figures. France has reported one imported case linked to the outbreak, with the patient having since recovered.

On Thursday, World Health Organization [WHO] Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that insecurity could hamper efforts to contain the outbreak, limiting access to affected communities. He urged the international community to continue supporting DR Congo, saying: “The people of DRC cannot face this outbreak alone. They need sustained support from the international community. And above all, they need peace.”

The African state continues to grapple with instability as the M23 rebel group maintains control over parts of the country, fueling clashes and humanitarian emergencies.

DR Congo is battling its 17th recorded Ebola outbreak, which was declared on May 15. It involves the Bundibugyo strain of the virus for which there are currently no approved vaccines or targeted treatments available.