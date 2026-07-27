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’Israel’ Moves to Triple Illegal ’Eli’ Settlement Size in West Bank

’Israel’ Moves to Triple Illegal ’Eli’ Settlement Size in West Bank
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By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation authorities plan to build 763 new settlement units in the illegal "Eli" settlement near Nablus, expanding its settler population in the occupied West Bank, according to an announcement by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

According to "Israeli" Channel 14, the project could expand "Eli" to approximately three times its current size over the coming years, creating space for thousands of additional "Israeli" settlers.

Smotrich also indicated that the occupation entity would continue establishing settlement communities and agricultural farms throughout the occupied West Bank.

The announcement forms part of a wider settlement drive pursued by the cabinet of "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has openly presented itself as one of the most supportive of settlement construction in "Israeli" history.

Smotrich said earlier in July that "Israeli" authorities had approved 104 new illegal settlements and 160 agricultural outposts across the occupied West Bank since late 2022.

Around 750,000 settlers live in 141 settlements and 224 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied al-Quds. Settlement outposts often receive official backing despite lacking initial authorization, while all settlements are considered illegal under international law.

The settlement expansion came amid a surge in settler attacks, with Palestinian authorities documenting 3,488 incidents in the first half of 2026, including shootings, arson, land seizures, and village raids that claimed the lives of 17 Palestinians.

Palestinian officials say the violence and settlement expansion are aimed at consolidating control over the occupied West Bank.

Israel eli settlement settlement expansion occupied west bank IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 27-07-2026 Hour: 03:31 Beirut Timing

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