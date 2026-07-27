“Israeli” Forces Continue Ceasefire Violations with New Attack on Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces launched fresh attacks on southern Lebanon early Monday, shelling the outskirts of the Ali Al-Taher Heights in the Nabatieh region, according to local media reports.

No immediate reports of casualties or material damage were available following the attack.

The shelling comes amid a series of escalating “Israeli” military assaults across southern Lebanon in recent days, including explosions near Baraachit and Kfar Tebnit, as well as airstrikes targeting the outskirts of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.

On March 2, Hezbollah launched military operations against the “Israeli” regime in response to the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran, repeated “Israeli” violations of the 2024 ceasefire agreement, and the continued occupation of Lebanese territory in the south.

Following the Iran-US ceasefire on April 8, Tel Aviv was compelled to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon after Tehran made an end to “Israeli” attacks on Lebanese territory one of its principal conditions during indirect negotiations with Washington.

Despite the agreement, the “Israeli” military quickly resumed its attacks on southern Lebanon, continuing what Lebanese officials describe as repeated violations of the ceasefire.

The July 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States, which was intended to end the war, also required hostilities to cease on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, “Israel” subsequently violated the agreement and failed to fulfill its commitments.

On June 26, Lebanon and “Israel” signed a US-mediated framework agreement outlining a phased withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces from all occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with a pilot withdrawal from two undisclosed areas.

The framework does not establish a timetable for the withdrawal, making its implementation contingent upon the Lebanese Army assuming full security responsibilities in evacuated areas and the disarmament of armed groups, specifically Hezbollah.

Hezbollah rejected the agreement, arguing that it legitimizes the “Israeli” occupation of southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Amal Movement also dismissed the framework, stating that most of its provisions undermine Lebanon’s national interests while serving those of the “Israeli” regime.

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this week, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated Beirut’s demand for the complete withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces from Lebanese territory, stressing that full implementation of the ceasefire agreement remains impossible as long as “Israeli” violations continue.

According to official Lebanese figures, “Israeli” attacks have martyred at least 4,330 people, injured 12,236 others and displaced more than one million people since March 2.

“Israel” continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, with some areas remaining under occupation for many years and others seized during the 2023–24 military offensive.