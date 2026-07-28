Settler Expansion Continues in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Settlers have established eight new outposts across the occupied West Bank in the days following a deadly raid on the town of Tell, southwest of Nablus, according to "Israeli" Army Radio.

The expansion followed last Friday's attack, during which armed settlers, accompanied by “Israeli” occupation forces, stormed Tell, killing four Palestinians and wounding four others.

During the confrontation, a Palestinian reportedly seized a weapon from an “Israeli” officer and opened fire, killing two occupation soldiers, identified as a major and a soldier, according to the report.

"Israeli" Army Radio said two of the eight new outposts were established within the past 24 hours, one in Area B on land between the village of Deir Istiya and the Immanuel settlement, and another in Area C west of Deir Ballut.

The report noted that most of the newly established outposts are located on land that is officially under the administration of the Palestinian Authority.

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, Area B falls under Palestinian civil administration with "Israeli" security control, while Area C remains under full "Israeli" control.

According to the report, Avi Bluth, head of the occupation's Central Command, has not ordered the evacuation of any of the new outposts, with any future action dependent on a security assessment and directives from the political leadership.

The developments come amid a wider increase in settler attacks across the occupied West Bank. The United Nations continues to regard all settlements built on occupied Palestinian territory, including East al-Quds, as illegal under international law.