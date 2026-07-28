NYT Analysis: Trump Faces Growing Challenges in War on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is facing mounting military, economic, and political challenges in the war on Iran, with Washington struggling to achieve its stated objectives, according to an analysis by David E. Sanger published in The New York Times.

The analysis says Trump, who has long relied on unpredictability and military pressure as central elements of his foreign policy, has found those strategies constrained by the realities of a prolonged conflict.

According to Sanger, months after launching major military operations against Iran, the United States has failed to halt Iran's nuclear program or bring about political change, while the war has contributed to greater instability across West Asia.

The report states that Trump initially believed overwhelming military force would quickly compel Tehran to accept Washington's demands.

Instead, the conflict has disrupted global energy markets, reduced shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and increased the risk of a broader regional war.

The analysis notes that Trump has threatened further escalation, including strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, operations against underground nuclear facilities, and attempts to seize strategic locations.

However, US officials have reportedly acknowledged the limitations of military action, particularly regarding the deployment of ground forces.

The report also cites Iranian officials warning that retaliatory attacks on US assets in the region will continue if American military operations persist.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Mohammad Bagher Zolghader, said continued strikes by Iranian forces reflected the country's response to what it described as US aggression.

According to the analysis, Washington is also struggling to manage the economic consequences of the conflict, including rising oil prices and concerns over global markets, while the prolonged war is placing increasing pressure on US allies and raising questions about the sustainability of continued military operations.