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Iran to Pursue War Crimes Cases Against US, “Israeli” Occupation

Iran to Pursue War Crimes Cases Against US, “Israeli” Occupation
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said Tehran will continue pursuing war crimes cases against the United States and the “Israeli” occupation, even if the legal process takes many years to conclude.

Speaking on Monday, Gharibabadi said Iranian authorities have compiled more than 1,400 pages of reports, correspondence, and legal documents related to what Tehran describes as atrocities committed during the US and “Israeli” military campaigns against Iran.

He said the country's leadership has emphasized that legal proceedings must continue despite jurisdictional, financial, and procedural obstacles, stressing that pursuing accountability remains a national duty even if cases require 10 to 15 years to reach a verdict.

Gharibabadi also said Iran has prepared more than 120 diplomatic documents concerning the alleged role of certain Persian Gulf Arab countries in the conflict and has submitted them to the UN Security Council as part of its legal efforts.

According to the official, Iran proposed establishing a special court during the early stages of the 40-day conflict to investigate alleged US war crimes committed against the country.

He said Tehran is pursuing legal action through three channels: domestic courts, foreign courts under the principle of universal jurisdiction, and international judicial bodies.

Gharibabadi added that Iran has also initiated legal procedures under the Chicago Convention to pursue a case against the United States before the International Court of Justice.

The official reaffirmed Iran's commitment to seeking legal accountability for the military campaigns and said the country would continue using international legal mechanisms to pursue its claims.

Iran WarCrimes UnitedStates UnitedNations

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Last Update: 28-07-2026 Hour: 11:37 Beirut Timing

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