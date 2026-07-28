Iran: US Aggression Martyred 60, Wounded 670 in 12 Days

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Health and Medical Education Ministry announced that 60 people were martyred and around 670 others wounded in US attacks on areas in southern Iran over the past 10 to 12 days.

The United States has renewed its attacks on Iran in recent days, with the strikes reportedly concentrated in southern areas, targeting ports, coastal observation towers, vital maritime facilities, and civilian infrastructure.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted US bases and interests across the region, stretching from the Gulf to Jordan and Syria, as well as infrastructure linked to the US military effort.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll showed that only one in three Americans supports the war on Iran, marking the lowest level of support since the early days of the conflict, which began five months ago.

The Pentagon is facing mounting accusations of concealing the human cost of the US war on Iran after abruptly reducing its official count of American service members killed in the conflict from 18 to 14, The New York Times reported.

Veterans, military families, and lawmakers have demanded greater transparency after the four names disappeared from the Pentagon’s online casualty total, despite US President Donald Trump publicly acknowledging that at least 18 troops had been killed.

Military officials reportedly said the four soldiers were excluded because they were killed in Jordan and Iraq after Trump announced a ceasefire in April.

The distinction has angered relatives and veterans, who argue that the timing of the deaths does not erase the fact that the soldiers were deployed in connection with the war and died amid continuing hostilities.

Trump himself appeared to contradict the revised Pentagon figure on Thursday when comparing US losses in previous wars with the toll from the war on Iran.

The controversy has also reached Congress, where a group of Democratic senators sent a letter to War Secretary Pete Hegseth requesting a “comprehensive accounting” of all troops killed and wounded in the war.

Their concerns extend beyond the reduction in the official death toll.

Several Iranian attacks reportedly wounded dozens of US personnel in the week before three soldiers were killed in Jordan, but the Pentagon did not immediately disclose those injuries.

The delay has fueled accusations that the Trump administration is withholding casualty information that could undermine public support for the war.

“The American people, Congress, service members, and their families are entitled to a full and accurate accounting of the human costs of war. The information currently available to the public suggests that the Department has not consistently provided timely and comprehensive public casualty reporting throughout the conflict,” the senators wrote.