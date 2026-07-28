Iran: Armed Forces Not to Leave Any US Threat against Iranian Vessels Unanswered

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbia Central Headquarters vowed that the country’s armed forces will not leave the United States’ threats and acts of evil against Iranian commercial vessels and oil tankers unanswered.

In a statement released Monday, the Khatam Al-Anbia Central Headquarters condemned the US for continuing its evil and insecurity across the region, as Washington persists in its war of aggression and attempts to impose an illegal naval blockade on the Islamic Republic.

It noted that over the past three days, American forces have threatened Iranian ships operating in the country’s coastal and territorial waters as part of their unlawful efforts to enforce a maritime siege against Iran.

“This action by the United States is regarded as the expansion of war in the region,” the statement stressed. “Just as the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have proven on the battlefield, they will not leave any threat or act of evil by the terrorist army of that country unanswered and will confront it decisively.”

The headquarters reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering determination to defend its sovereignty and maritime rights against foreign provocations.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly demonstrated its capability and resolve to protect national interests and respond appropriately to aggression, ensuring that regional stability cannot be undermined by external powers seeking confrontation.

This latest warning comes as the US continues its pressure tactics against Iran through illegal means, which Tehran has consistently rejected as clear violations of international law and a direct threat to peace and security in West Asia.