Please Wait...

search
close

Imam of the Oppressed

 

  1. Home

Iran: Armed Forces Not to Leave Any US Threat against Iranian Vessels Unanswered

Iran: Armed Forces Not to Leave Any US Threat against Iranian Vessels Unanswered
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbia Central Headquarters vowed that the country’s armed forces will not leave the United States’ threats and acts of evil against Iranian commercial vessels and oil tankers unanswered.

In a statement released Monday, the Khatam Al-Anbia Central Headquarters condemned the US for continuing its evil and insecurity across the region, as Washington persists in its war of aggression and attempts to impose an illegal naval blockade on the Islamic Republic.

It noted that over the past three days, American forces have threatened Iranian ships operating in the country’s coastal and territorial waters as part of their unlawful efforts to enforce a maritime siege against Iran.

“This action by the United States is regarded as the expansion of war in the region,” the statement stressed. “Just as the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have proven on the battlefield, they will not leave any threat or act of evil by the terrorist army of that country unanswered and will confront it decisively.”

The headquarters reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering determination to defend its sovereignty and maritime rights against foreign provocations.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly demonstrated its capability and resolve to protect national interests and respond appropriately to aggression, ensuring that regional stability cannot be undermined by external powers seeking confrontation.

This latest warning comes as the US continues its pressure tactics against Iran through illegal means, which Tehran has consistently rejected as clear violations of international law and a direct threat to peace and security in West Asia.

Iran war on iran naval blockade UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran: Armed Forces Not to Leave Any US Threat against Iranian Vessels Unanswered

Iran: Armed Forces Not to Leave Any US Threat against Iranian Vessels Unanswered

one hour ago
Iran: US Aggression Martyred 60, Wounded 670 in 12 Days

Iran: US Aggression Martyred 60, Wounded 670 in 12 Days

one hour ago
Iran Expects Russian Response After Attack on Merchant Vessel

Iran Expects Russian Response After Attack on Merchant Vessel

13 hours ago
Iran to Pursue War Crimes Cases Against US, “Israeli” Occupation

Iran to Pursue War Crimes Cases Against US, “Israeli” Occupation

13 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 28-07-2026 Hour: 11:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot