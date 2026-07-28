Iraqi Resistance Warns Saudi Arabia Against “Reckless Actions”

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has warned the Saudi regime that any reckless move against the resistance axis will be met with a decisive response, cautioning Riyadh that such actions would leave it regretting its decisions.

In a statement issued Monday, the resistance movement rejected recent Saudi accusations claiming Iraq was the source of attacks targeting some of the kingdom’s oil facilities.

The group described the allegations as baseless, arguing they are a transparent attempt by the Saudi regime to conceal what it called its complete failure to respond to the successful operations carried out by the Yemeni resistance against strategic Saudi infrastructure.

“We in the Islamic Resistance give a clear warning to the Saudi regime that any foolish action on their part will be confronted with a decisive response that will compel them to feel deep regret,” the statement said.

The resistance also called on Saudi authorities to stop directing accusations at other countries and instead focus on ending what it described as the unjust and inhumane blockade imposed on the Yemeni people.

“Today, more than at any other time, you need to lift the oppressive siege on the people of Yemen rather than throwing accusations left and right in a desperate attempt to justify your defeats,” the statement added.

The message reaffirmed the Iraqi resistance’s solidarity with Yemen and its support for what it described as the Yemeni people’s legitimate defensive struggle, while accusing the Saudi regime of attempting to divert attention from its military setbacks.

The statement comes after Saudi forces struck Sanaa International Airport on July 13, an attack Yemeni officials said violated a four-year ceasefire and prompted the Yemeni Armed Forces to resume retaliatory operations.

In the days that followed, Yemeni forces carried out strikes against strategic Saudi targets, including Abha International Airport, describing the attacks as a response to continued Saudi military aggression.

Last Monday, Ansarullah announced the launch of its “siege for siege” policy, declaring a naval blockade on Saudi maritime traffic through the Bab Al-Mandeb Strait. The movement said the measure was intended to match the blockade and military pressure imposed on Yemen, stressing that operations would continue until the aggression against the country ends.

Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree also announced on Saturday that Yemeni forces had targeted facilities belonging to Saudi state oil company Aramco in the cities of Jizan and Yanbu.