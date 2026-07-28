“Israeli” Settlers Escalate Attacks, Torch Two Mosques in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Multiple incidents involving “Israeli” settler groups occurred in the West Bank over the weekend, with two mosques and farmland set on fire, and other properties vandalized amid escalating violence against Palestinians.

The latest attacks come two days after a major attack by settlers against the Palestinian village of Tal, southwest of the city of Nablus. On Friday, a large group of settlers stormed the village, prompting skirmishes with locals and ultimately triggering an “Israeli” military raid on Tal.

At least four Palestinians were martyred. Meanwhile, two storming settlers were killed.

The Tal incident prompted an uptick in settler violence, and two mosques were attacked early on Sunday in the West Bank. A mosque under-construction was torched in the village of Qusra to the southeast of Nablus, and another one was set on fire in Kour, a Palestinian village southeast of the city of Tulkarm. The unfinished building was badly damaged by the blaze, while worshipers managed to extinguish the flames at the Kour Mosque in time.

In both attacks, the buildings were scribbled with offensive graffiti in Hebrew. The Palestinian authorities have condemned the “heinous crime,” noting that “Israeli” settlers attacked 45 mosques across the West Bank throughout 2025. Apart from the mosque attacks, a private home was reportedly set on fire in the town of Beit Furik, farm fields were burned, and cars were vandalized across several locations. Palestinian workers were also attacked at a stone-cutting facility near Ramallah.

Settler violence has been on the rise in the West Bank. The violence further escalated this year with near-daily attacks, according to a UN inquiry published last month. The report said that rampaging settlers have been increasingly shielded by “Israeli” occupation forces during attacks on Palestinians.

“The increasing participation of ‘Israeli’ security forces in settler attacks amounts to a de facto collapse of the distinction between settlers and soldiers,” the report concluded.

At the time, “Israel” brushed off the UN findings, accusing the body of relying on unsubstantiated allegations.