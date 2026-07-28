Ansarullah: Saudi Claims Reflect Confusion After Yemeni Strikes on Jizan and Yanbu

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement said recent statements by the Saudi regime reveal a state of confusion and strategic failure following the successful operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces against key targets in the Saudi cities of Jizan and Yanbu.

Speaking on Monday, Ansarullah Political Bureau member Dhaifallah Al-Shami said Riyadh’s accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran and other parties amount to nothing more than an attempt to evade responsibility for the years-long blockade imposed on the Yemeni people.

Al-Shami also said the Saudi statements represent an unsuccessful effort to pressure the Iraqi government over the issue of resistance weapons, describing the move as part of the broader US approach being pursued in Iraq and Lebanon.

His remarks came after the Yemeni Armed Forces announced on July 25 that they had carried out two major military operations targeting sensitive Aramco facilities in Jizan and Yanbu. The operations, involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, were launched in response to Saudi airstrikes on Hodeida Port and Kamaran Island.

Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the operations successfully struck their intended targets, highlighting what he described as the growing qualitative capabilities of the Yemeni Armed Forces. Ansarullah also pointed to satellite imagery and widely circulated footage showing fires and smoke rising from the targeted sites, dismissing Saudi claims of successful interceptions as an attempt to conceal the impact of the strikes.

Al-Shami said the Saudi regime’s reaction underscores the extent of its confusion in the face of the precision operations carried out by Yemen.

He maintained that Riyadh’s accusations against Iran and the Axis of Resistance are intended to divert attention from the humanitarian blockade imposed on Yemen while simultaneously advancing US efforts to pressure regional governments.

According to Ansarullah, the operations form part of Yemen’s broader defensive strategy under the principle of “siege for siege,” following the announcement of a naval blockade against Saudi maritime traffic in response to the kingdom’s continued aggression and its role in the humanitarian crisis facing Yemen.

On July 13, Saudi forces targeted Sana’a International Airport, violating a four-year ceasefire and prompting the Yemeni Armed Forces to resume retaliatory operations.

In the days that followed, Yemeni forces carried out strikes against strategic targets inside Saudi Arabia, including Abha International Airport, describing the attacks as a direct response to continued Saudi military aggression.

Last Monday, Ansarullah officially announced the launch of its “siege for siege” policy, declaring a naval blockade on Saudi maritime traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The movement said the measure was intended to mirror the blockade and military pressure imposed on Yemen, stressing that its operations would continue until the aggression against the country comes to an end.

Yemeni military spokesman Yahya Saree also confirmed on Saturday that resistance forces had targeted facilities belonging to Saudi state oil company Aramco in the cities of Jizan and Yanbu.