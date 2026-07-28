Poll: Most Americans Want an End to the War on Iran

Infographic by Abir Qanso

A CBS News poll found that most Americans are dissatisfied with the war on Iran, with 58% feeling uncertain and 57% frustrated. The survey also found that 78% believe the United States should end the war, while 75% say the war has been more difficult than the Trump administration expected. Many respondents also cited rising gas prices as a financial burden, and most expect the war to continue for months or even years.