US Exits UN Meeting Amid Clash with France Over OHCHR Chief Vote

By Staff, Agencies

The United States delegation walked out of a United Nations Security Council [UNSC] meeting on Monday during France's remarks on the Ukraine conflict, highlighting growing tensions between the longtime allies over Washington's stance on human rights issues.

The move came after France criticized the US for voting against extending the mandate of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.

The French government had compared Washington's position to that of Russia, the DPRK, and other countries "accused of authoritarian practices," as reported by Reuters.

In response, Dan Negrea, an alternate US representative to the UN, said the US delegation left the chamber during France's intervention and would continue doing so until Paris withdraws what Washington considers "inappropriate language".

"We will continue to walk out of the room until they renounce their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric," Negrea said.

He described France's comments as “politicized drivel" and "disingenuous grandstanding."

The confrontation followed a tense exchange over the weekend between the two permanent members of the Security Council on X. France had criticized Washington for joining Russia, the DPRK, and seven other countries in voting against a resolution extending Turk's term as the UN rights chief for another four years.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz responded by accusing France of supporting a human rights chief who, he claimed, criticizes democratic countries including the US and "Israel" while "cozying up to the world's worst oppressors".

The dispute stems from the UN General Assembly's approval of a second term for UN human rights chief Volker Turk, despite opposition from the United States, Russia, and "Israel".

Before the vote, Washington urged UN members to delay the decision, warning that extending Turk's mandate could prompt a reassessment of US participation and funding at the UN.

After the resolution passed, tensions between the Trump administration and the international body continued to grow.

Despite opposition from the US and "Israel", the proposal passed with broad backing from the European Union, China, and many African and Latin American countries.