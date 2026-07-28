Tornado Strikes Wisconsin, Leaving Thousands Without Power

By Staff, Agencies

A tornado swept through the US state of Wisconsin on Monday, causing extensive damage, leaving more than 30,000 customers without electricity and prompting residents to seek shelter as severe storms moved across the region.

Powerful winds tore roofs from homes, scattered debris across highways, and damaged buildings in several communities. As of Monday evening, authorities had not confirmed any deaths or injuries, although emergency crews continued conducting searches in the affected areas, according to Winnebago County Executive Gordon Hintz.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado touched down in Winnebago County, approximately 90 miles [145 kilometers] northwest of Milwaukee.

Officials reported significant destruction in communities including Appleton and Menasha, where Police Chief Matt Albrecht described the damage to homes and businesses as extensive.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Berschback said the tornado formed from a large storm system moving across the Great Lakes, driven by extreme heat and high humidity.

Hintz warned that restoring power to the hardest-hit areas could take several days.

In Menasha, about 30 miles [50 kilometers] south of Green Bay, local resident Heather Schroeder said she heard loud cracking and popping noises as the tornado tore through a laundromat, bakery, and neighborhood tavern located at the same intersection.

Schroeder said emergency responders rescued one person from one of the damaged buildings, though the individual's condition was not immediately available. She also reported seeing overturned vehicles and a gas leak at the laundromat as crews worked to secure the area.