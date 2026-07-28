Moldova Declares 30-Day Energy and Water Alert Amid Supply Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

Moldova declared a 30-day state of alert on Tuesday in the energy and hydrological sectors as authorities moved to prevent fuel shortages and safeguard the country’s water supplies.

The government said the decision was prompted by disruptions in regional fuel markets caused by rising global oil and diesel prices, the conflict in the Middle East, a temporary suspension of Kazakh crude exports through Russia’s Novorossiysk terminal, and low water levels on the Danube, all of which have strained fuel supply chains.

Officials said commercial diesel reserves have fallen sharply, dropping from 17.6 days of supply at the end of June to just 6.9 days. As of Sunday, 53 fuel stations across the country had reportedly run out of diesel.

Under the emergency measures, the government will simplify fuel import procedures, prioritize customs clearance, establish “green corridors” at border crossings, and introduce measures to discourage speculative fuel purchases. Exports of diesel and gasoline from the Port of Giurgiulesti will only be permitted if minimum domestic fuel reserve requirements are maintained.

Moldova also issued a hydrological alert after water levels in the Dniester River basin declined significantly. Authorities warned that reduced water releases from the Novodnistrovsk reservoir could affect drinking water supplies in parts of the country.

Officials said they will evaluate alternative water sources, prepare reserve wells, and intensify monitoring of water resources throughout the alert period.