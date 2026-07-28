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Shooting Near Mexico’s Presidential Palace Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Shooting Near Mexico’s Presidential Palace Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
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By Staff, Agencies

A shooting near Mexico’s Presidential Palace and the historic Zocalo square in Mexico City left one person killed and two others wounded on Monday, authorities said.

The city’s Secretariat of Citizen Security said the attack appeared to be a targeted assault. A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men, both aged 39, suffered gunshot injuries.

Authorities said the suspected gunman escaped on a motorcycle shortly after opening fire. Police and investigative agencies have launched an inquiry into the incident.

The shooting took place in Santo Domingo Square, a colonial-era area in the capital’s historic centre that has long been associated with criminal networks involved in the production of counterfeit and fraudulent documents.

While violence linked to drug trafficking groups remains widespread across Mexico, shootings in central Mexico City — especially near the Presidential Palace — are uncommon.

However, the capital continues to face security concerns linked to organized crime groups, including Union Tepito and Fuerza Anti-Union, which have expanded their influence in parts of the city.

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