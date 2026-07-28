Jordan, UN Call for Respect of US-Iran Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have called for maintaining the US-Iran ceasefire and continuing diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

During talks in Amman, Safadi and Guterres discussed “the repercussions of the dangerous escalation the region is witnessing” and efforts to “restore calm and lasting security,” according to a statement from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry.

The two officials stressed the importance of honoring the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran and returning to negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement that addresses the roots of tensions and guarantees freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz under international law.

Safadi also called for the full implementation of Trump’s Gaza so-called peace plan and urged the lifting of "Israeli" occupation restrictions that have limited the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip, where a severe humanitarian catastrophe continues.

Regarding the occupied West Bank, Safadi warned against continued "Israeli" atrocities that, he said, strengthen the occupation, fuel further violence, and weaken prospects for a just and lasting peace.

A fragile calm has remained in place since Friday, with the United States suspending strikes on Iran and Tehran halting retaliatory attacks for the fourth consecutive day.