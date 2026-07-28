Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Jordan, UN Call for Respect of US-Iran Ceasefire

Jordan, UN Call for Respect of US-Iran Ceasefire
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have called for maintaining the US-Iran ceasefire and continuing diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

During talks in Amman, Safadi and Guterres discussed “the repercussions of the dangerous escalation the region is witnessing” and efforts to “restore calm and lasting security,” according to a statement from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry.

The two officials stressed the importance of honoring the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran and returning to negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement that addresses the roots of tensions and guarantees freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz under international law.

Safadi also called for the full implementation of Trump’s Gaza so-called peace plan and urged the lifting of "Israeli" occupation restrictions that have limited the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Strip, where a severe humanitarian catastrophe continues.

Regarding the occupied West Bank, Safadi warned against continued "Israeli" atrocities that, he said, strengthen the occupation, fuel further violence, and weaken prospects for a just and lasting peace.

A fragile calm has remained in place since Friday, with the United States suspending strikes on Iran and Tehran halting retaliatory attacks for the fourth consecutive day.

Israel Iran strait of hormuz Jordan gaza genocide war on iran DonaldTrump AntonioGuterres UnitedStates IsraelCrimes

Comments

  1. Related News
Jordan, UN Call for Respect of US-Iran Ceasefire

Jordan, UN Call for Respect of US-Iran Ceasefire

11 hours ago
“Israeli” Settlers Escalate Attacks, Torch Two Mosques in West Bank

“Israeli” Settlers Escalate Attacks, Torch Two Mosques in West Bank

14 hours ago
Iraqi Resistance Warns Saudi Arabia Against “Reckless Actions”

Iraqi Resistance Warns Saudi Arabia Against “Reckless Actions”

14 hours ago
Netanyahu: Mamdani Fomenting Hate

Netanyahu: Mamdani Fomenting Hate

14 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 28-07-2026 Hour: 10:41 Beirut Timing

whatshot